K-EARTH 101 Surprises Tristina of Gardena With Knock, Knock, It’s a K-EARTH Christmas!

By Madeline Spear

It’s that time of year again, when we surprise one deserving family with an amazing Christmas miracle.

Click Here For Photos of Knock, Knock It’s a K-EARTH Christmas 2016

This year, our Knock, Knock, It’s a K-EARTH Christmas event far surpassed expectations. Thanks to our amazing listeners, we were able to give this family a Christmas they will never forget.

At the beginning of the holiday season we asked our listeners to nominate a deserving family and tell us why they should win Knock, Knock, It’s a K-EARTH Christmas. After reading through many heartfelt submissions, we picked one sent in by Nora, who nominated her neighbor, Tristina, and her four young children – Taylor 13, Tacory 9, Jacory 6, and Zaire 11 months.

Tristina has been struggling this year as her 11-month-old, Zaire, was diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing chemo.

After collecting over $12,000 and other donations like gift cards, toys, and even an iPad from our listeners, we packed up our K-EARTH 101 sleigh, and headed over to Gardena, to surprise our winning family.

We are so honored to have such giving listeners, and truly appreciate all of the donations we have received in the last couple weeks.

We would like to give a special thanks to Chips for Kids and the folks at Smart & Final for their donations.

So, as we wrap up a another successful Knock, Knock, It’s a K-EARTH Christmas, we want to say thank you and happy holidays, from all of us here at K-EARTH 101.