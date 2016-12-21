Jon Anderson Talks Yes Rock Hall Reunion

By Brian Ives

For years, Yes fans have hoped that the progressive rock band would finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Yesterday, we learned that the band will receive that honor in 2017.

Related: Journey, ELO and Yes Members Discuss Rock Hall of Fame Recognition

So now, the fans are wondering which members of Yes will perform at the event. It’s a somewhat sticky question, as the current iteration of Yes has only two members who are being included: guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White. Meanwhile, the supergroup Anderson Rabin Wakeman includes original singer Jon Anderson, as well as guitarist Trevor Rabin and keyboardist Rick Wakeman, all of whom are being included. Additionally, founding drummer Bill Bruford and founding keyboardist Tony Kaye are part of the induction, as is their late founding bassist, Chris Squire.

Related: Jon Anderson on His New Album, Anderson Rabin Wakeman and Yes

But will the members of Yes and ARW get together to perform at the induction ceremony?

“I’m sure it’s going to happen,” Anderson told Rolling Stone. “I’m sure we’ll all eventually let go of these feelings of frustration you have with people over the years. You go through periods of time where you’re totally … Whenever I think of Alan and Steve, we’re still musical brothers. Sometimes brothers don’t agree with each other [laughs]. It’s the truth. But this is just one night, a lot of fun, a celebration. I think a celebration is good.”