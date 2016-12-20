Shake Shack Launches Mobile Ordering App

By Sarah Carroll

Shake Shack is one of our favorite new restaurants to come to Los Angeles this year, but real talk, the long lines are BRUTAL.

Thankfully, the fast food chain is rolling out a new mobile app where you can order online before you even drive to the restaurant.

All you have to do is choose the branch nearest to you, submit your customized order, specify what time you want to pick it up, and then the app will text you when your food is ready. No need to wait in line once you get notified. Mobile orders have their own designated pick-up location.

As of right now, you can order anything off the regular menu except for Shake Shack’s signature frozen custard shakes known as “Concretes.”

The iOS app is available now for its several locations in New York City, as well as in Connecticut, Miami, Chicago, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., and right here in Los Angeles. A compatible app for Android users is currently in the works.