Lisa Loves Showbiz: Rob Kardashian Apologizes To Blac Chyna And Is “Seeking Help” Following Social Media Meltdown

Rob Kardashian is “seeking help” following his fight with Blac Chyna, and he’s apologizing for his social media meltdown.

This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you. A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:17am PST

With that said, Rob posted a picture of Dream taking a bath with this under, “I am going to get better for you Dream, you are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you.”

Despite all this, Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, says “At the end of the day they will still be together I promise you. Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off his back. Everything will be fine.”

Adding, “Rob is emotionally disturbed with many many personal issues. I love Rob and I am going to try to help them manage their relationship through love and wise word.”