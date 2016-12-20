Lisa Loves Showbiz: Rob Kardashian Apologizes To Blac Chyna And Is “Seeking Help” Following Social Media Meltdown

December 20, 2016 8:55 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Blac Chyna, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2016, Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian is “seeking help” following his fight with Blac Chyna, and he’s apologizing for his social media meltdown.

In a new Instagram post, Rob said, “This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and am seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues”

He went on to say,”Please pray for me and I’m sorry @BlacChhyna you are a great mother to our child and I love you.”

With that said, Rob posted a picture of Dream taking a bath with this under, “I am going to get better for you Dream, you are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you.”

Despite all this, Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, says “At the end of the day they will still be together I promise you. Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off his back. Everything will be fine.”

Adding, “Rob is emotionally disturbed with many many personal issues. I love Rob and I am going to try to help them manage their relationship through love and wise word.”

