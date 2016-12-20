Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mick Jagger’s New Son’s Name Is Announced, Amy Schumer Buys A Farm, And Margot Robbie Ties The Knot

Some good news today. Sir Mick Jagger’s boy has a name, an unusual name for sure – Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger.

And speaking of good news, Amy Schumer just gave her dad the best Christmas gift ever!

She bought his farm back for him.

Amy was born to a wealthy family in Manhattan, but when she was 12 years old, her dad was diagnosed with MS. Shortly after the diagnosis, the family filed for bankruptcy, losing the farm and everything else.

But yesterday, Amy bought back the farm, and gifted it to her dad!

And maybe Happily Ever After does exist! At least for Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie who just said “I do” to her 26 year old boyfriend, Tom Ackerly.

The two tied the knot last Sunday in Byron Bay Australia.

The private affair took place Sunday, with Robbie sharing a photo of her wedding ring, confirming the rumors.

Margot met her man on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise, in which she starred in and he was third assistant director.

They have been dating since 2014, and besides getting hitched, the couple are also business partners in a production company.