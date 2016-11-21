McRib is back for the Holiday Season at McDonald’s

November 21, 2016 4:13 PM
Filed Under: McDonalds, McRib

by Crystal Zahler

Remember the McRib everyone has always gone crazy over? Well, it’s back and looks delicious as ever!

The McRib has seasoned pork with McDonald’s signature McRib sauce, which is a sweet and smoky, yet also tangy western barbecue style sauce. Throw in some dill pickles and fresh onions, finished off with a bun and that’s what has everyone day dreaming about lunch!

So finally after 2 years of being missed the McRib and Dr.Pepper are going on a Pork & Pepper Comeback Tour! The tour will hit L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernadino, & Ventura counties.

For more info on the events and festivities (or to just drool over the McRib) go to McRibTour.com and follow @McDonalds_SoCal on Twitter or Instagram.

Comments

One Comment

  1. robert (@robertg222) says:
    November 22, 2016 at 11:34 am

    An IOS10 app is totally useless for finding the McRibb. Apple users are more likley to be eating Tall Fescue and Kentucky Why don’t they just sell it in every McDonald’s. That’s why I have given up on McDonald’s all together. Sick of this stupid game

    Reply

Listen Live