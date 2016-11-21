McRib is back for the Holiday Season at McDonald’s

by Crystal Zahler

Remember the McRib everyone has always gone crazy over? Well, it’s back and looks delicious as ever!

The McRib has seasoned pork with McDonald’s signature McRib sauce, which is a sweet and smoky, yet also tangy western barbecue style sauce. Throw in some dill pickles and fresh onions, finished off with a bun and that’s what has everyone day dreaming about lunch!

So finally after 2 years of being missed the McRib and Dr.Pepper are going on a Pork & Pepper Comeback Tour! The tour will hit L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernadino, & Ventura counties.

For more info on the events and festivities (or to just drool over the McRib) go to McRibTour.com and follow @McDonalds_SoCal on Twitter or Instagram.