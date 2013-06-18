Happy Birthday, Paul McCartney! Celebrity Tweets For Sir Paul’s 71st

Who could have imagined that at age 71, Beatles legend Paul McCartney would still be rocking on stage, currently be traveling the world on his ‘Out There’ tour, playing sold out shows and pulling out surprises with new set material along the way?

We guess that’s why there’s only one Paul McCartney, and today as he celebrates his 71st birthday, we’re wishing him many more years of rocking to come!

In honor of Macca’s birthday, we rounded up some celebrity tweets sending out their birthday wishes for Paul in celebration of all the incredible years of music he’s given to fans. Happy birthday, Paul!

Happy birthday Paul we love you Barbara and Ringo. Xxx. R*** — Ringo Starr (@ringostarrmusic) June 18, 2013

.@PaulMcCartney Happy Birthday Paul! All of us are wishing you a long and joyful life. Lots and lots of love, yoko — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) June 18, 2013

Happy birthday to sir paul today as we know there is only ONE @paulmccartney! — Gayle King (@GayleKing) June 18, 2013

Happy Birthday to the one and only @PaulMcCartney whose voice, songwriting, spirit and very being have helped to make my life worth living. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 18, 2013

Happy 71st Birthday, Paul McCartney! Many more to come. pic.twitter.com/mK7NPPHy3s — The Beatles (@BeatlesTweets) June 18, 2013

Paul is even using his birthday to do some good in the world. The music legend tweeted out his wishes to help raise money for cancer patients through donations to the Royal Marsden Cancer Foundation, which has raised $1,500 so far today.