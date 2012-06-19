The Beach Boys Debut Youthful ‘That’s Why God Made the Radio’ Video: Watch

Surfers, sunshine and sexy girls – that’s the trifecta of fun presented by the Beach Boys in their new video for “That’s Why God Made The Radio.” It’s not until the last minute of the video that the band actually makes an appearance, at which point its members high-five hip, beachy fans. Watch below.

If the video seems abundantly youthful, it could have something to do with the band’s choice of video directors. The “That’s Why God Made The Radio” video was helmed by Focus Creeps, comprised of Aaron Brown and Ben Chappell, who are best known for their work with British rockers Arctic Monkeys. The duo has made videos for Garbage and indie acts like Matt & Kim, but they’ve also made commercials for the likes of Walmart, Nissan and Aleve.

Recently speaking with NME, co-director Brown laid out the plot for the Beach Boys clip: “It’s a lot of kids of various eras that the music has influenced, like ’50s greasers, ’60s outlaw biker guys and ’70s surfer hippies. Then they all go to this party and open the garage door and The Beach Boys are setting up.”

(And let’s not forget about the video’s nod to the 1980s, complete with cut-off “Kokomo” t-shirts and cans of Aqua Net making the shot.)

The moral of the story: The Beach Boys have influenced pretty much every era since they first rode the wave of success 50 years ago.

“That’s Why God Made The Radio” is the lead single off the band’s big reunion record of the same name. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart last week, making it the Beach Boys’ biggest debut ever.

– Jillian Mapes, CBS Local