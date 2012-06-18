Happy 70th Birthday Paul McCartney! What’s Your Favorite Song By Sir Paul?

June 18, 2012 7:46 AM
Filed Under: Celebrity Birthday, Paul McCartney

Today, Paul McCartney is celebrating his 70th birthday milestone, and to honor all his great years in music, we’re taking a look back on some of his biggest hits!

Whether as a member of Wings or a solo artist, Sir Paul has put out an endless catalog of hits after his days with The Beatles, so in honor of his 70th birthday, name your favorite Paul McCartney song!

We started off the list with a few of his biggest hits over the years, but if you don’t see your favorite in the list, add a song in the comments!

  1. Vicki says:
    June 19, 2012 at 3:54 pm

    My first memory of Paul McCartney and the Beatles, I was 9 years old. I knew even at that age, that their music, would make a difference in our world. Along with Elvis, and the many musical talents already established. I”ve not ever forgotten my feelings of the thrill of music and dance, even at such a young age. Many are so fortunate to have the opportunity to express themselves and talent for a life time. Music and dance, some call a sin, but I know God calls it a blessing! Paul McCartney, you’re a blessing-Happy Birthday and many more!

  2. RainbowRay says:
    June 21, 2012 at 7:17 am

    “SO TODAY:S YOUR BIRTHDAY (DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO!), HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU… SO TODAY”S YOUR BIRTHDAY…..etc”–Taken from The Bteatles “Birthday” song.

    Haqpy BIrthday PAUL and many more. You don’t look a day over 64 HA!
    LOVE
    RainbowRay

