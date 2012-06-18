We’re excited to announce our brand new partnership with the incredible online fine art photo gallery Rock Paper Photo, which allows collectors as well as fans to discover photographers, browse and collect fine art, and connect with their favorite artists. Many of these images have never been seen before.

Over the course of the next 40 weeks as part of our 40th Anniversary celebration, we’ll highlight rare limited-edition fine art photos of a different K-EARTH 101 artist each week.

PLUS, each week you’ll have the chance to enter to win one of these limited-edition fine art prints, hand-signed by the photographer.

This week we feature David Bowie.

This first week the featured collection is all by, Andrew Kent, who was particularly close with Bowie in the mid-70s.

These were all taken on Bowie’s 1976 European Station To Station Tour. Many of these were from side trips that the photographer took with Bowie to see Moscow, Finland, and other stops that were not on the tour.

SEE PHOTOS of David Bowie Limited-Edition Fine Art by Rock Paper Photo when you click here.

About photographer Andrew Kent:

The photography career of Andrew Kent began in 1968. After just two beginners classes at Santa Monica College he found himself working as a photographer for the Los Angeles Free Press. Music photography became his area of interest and his passion, along with political news and cultural events. Andrew went on to become a photographer for Capitol Records, Atlantic Records and A&M Records. He also shot for Creem, Circus, and Rock magazines.

Andrew is perhaps best known for his photos of David Bowie. His candid portraits offer remarkable glimpses into the musician’s life and personality. Andrew, who met David through friend Cameron Crowe, accompanied David on his 1976 European Station to Station Tour. Andrew remembers how, instead of flying from Zurich to Warsaw with the rest of the band and tour, Bowie decided to take the train into the Soviet Union. It was just Bowie, Andrew, Iggy Pop, and two members of Bowie’s staff, on a train bound for unknown adventures behind the Iron Curtain.

Andrew has covered the live music scene extensively, from legendary concerts and opening nights at the Troubadour to Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles and The Bitter End in New York’s West Village. Andrew has shot iconic album covers and considers Kiss’s “Alive II” and Iggy’s “Lust For Life” as two of his favorites. He has contributed to dozens of books by authors including David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Jim Morrison and Elton John.