Fans Create Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star To Honor Carrie FisherThe tribute is located along Hollywood Boulevard near Orange Drive.

Volunteers In Irwindale Hoping To Set World Record For Longest, Heaviest Single-Chassis FloatThe float is 125 feet long, 68 tons and will hold 8,000 gallons of water in a tank for two surfing dogs.

2017 Law Bans Drivers From Holding Phone While DrivingViolators will be subject to a $20 fine for the first offense and $50 for each subsequent offense.

Best Activities To Do This Week In L.A. - December 26As the year comes to an end, this week offers plenty of exciting activities to take part in, especially New Year's Eve!

Best Ways To Spend New Year’s Day In Los AngelesJanuary 1st is a great day to unwind after the holidays, but it's also a great way to get out and about and enjoy activities throughout the city as you kick off the new year!

Longtime ‘Never On Sunday’ Policy In Effect For 2017 Rose ParadeThe Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena is a century-old tradition that Angelenos have long made part of their annual New Year's Day celebration. Except, of course, when it's not.