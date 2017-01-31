Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.

Madonna: Trump is 'As Low As We Can Go'"We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," Madonna said.

Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moves ForwardThe music from the film 'This is It' and a reissue of 'Bad' are the subjects of the suit.

Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits to Stealing Nearly $5 MillionSchwartz admitted to stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014.

Download Ringo Starr's Latest Peace Song for Free“Time has come for everyone/To lay down all your guns/And let the light of love shine on and on,” Starr sings.

Bruce Springsteen Bids Obama Farewell with White House ConcertSpringsteen, who was awarded by Obama last year with a presidential metal of freedom, was joined by his wife Patti Scialfa.