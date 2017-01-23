Latest Updates

The Key To Happiness Is... Being Naked?Plus, research suggests that seeing other people in the nude was more important that stripping off your own clothes.
WATCH: Mr. Clean Gets Down And Dirty In New Super Bowl AdThe new Super Bowl Mr. Clean ad has already won audiences over, and it's pretty clear why.
High Wind Warning Issued For Riverside CountyThe warning will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday
WATCH: It Is Physically Possible To Sneeze With Your Eyes OpenDon't believe us? We found the proof!

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Oprah Winfrey Launches New Line Of Food ProductsYou get a dinner! You get a dinner! You get a dinner!
Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mischa Barton Hospitalized After Police Respond To A Disturbance Call"She was making incoherent statements that made absolutely no sense."
Lisa Loves Showbiz: Scarlett Johansson Is Back On The MarketShe and her husband of two years separated six months ago.

Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
Timothy B. Schmit Announces Spring Tour DatesThe Eagles' bass player will be touring in support of his recent solo album 'Leap of Faith.'
President Donald Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting'“Honestly, she’s disgusting," Trump said. "I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.

Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to 'The Lego Batman Movie' PremiereEnter for your chance to win a 4-pack of passes to the premier of ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ on Saturday February 2nd at The Bruin Theater in Westwood!
Flight 101: Sting in ChicagoListen to get your name on the Flight 101 standby list!
Online Contest: ‘The Light Between Oceans’ Blu-Ray And Digital HDEnter to win your Blu-ray and Digital HD copy.
Online Contest: U2 Second Added Show At The Rose BowlEnter to win your tickets to the second added show on Sunday, May 21 below.
Online Contest: Def Leppard At Citizens Business Bank ArenaEnter to win a pair of tickets to see Def Leppard at Citizens Business Bank Arena on June 14.
Online Contest: Harlem Globetrotters L.A. Games VoucherEnter to win a voucher good for a pair of tickets to one of the Harlem Globetrotters’ upcoming Los Angeles area games.

