Beloved TV Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died, her longtime representative announced Wednesday.
Where To Get Valentine's Day Flowers In Los AngelesIf you're looking to express your true feelings with beautiful flowers, shop these best picks for flower local shops that will help you find the best options for you!
Ridiculous Super Bowl 2017 Prop BetsThere's something for everyone, even if you're not a football fan.
Limited Edition Twinkies Ice Cream Is Coming SoonHostess has teamed up with Nestle to create a delicious flavor of ice cream.

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Britney Spears Is Not Happy About Lifetime's Unauthorized Biopic'Britney Ever After' will tell a tumultuous story of Spears' rise to fame, fall from grace, and her eventual triumphant resurrection.
Lisa Loves Showbiz: Paris Jackson Opens Up In Very Personal Rolling Stone InterviewShe does not think the drug, Propofol, and it’s misuse killed her dad.
Lisa Loves Showbiz: 'La La Land' Sang And Danced It's Way To 14 Oscar NominationsThe film has tied the all-time record with Titanic and All about Eve.
Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Bachelor Contestants Head To WisconsinIt was off to Nick’s hometown, where the dates began at a dairy farm.

Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from MalawiThe singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country.
UK's Royal Mail Honors David Bowie with Entire Stamp IssueSix of the stamps will boast featured album covers and four others will feature four of Bowie's famous personas.
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.

Flight 101: Sting in ChicagoListen to get your name on the Flight 101 standby list!
Online Contest: ‘The Light Between Oceans’ Blu-Ray And Digital HDEnter to win your Blu-ray and Digital HD copy.
Online Contest: U2 Second Added Show At The Rose BowlEnter to win your tickets to the second added show on Sunday, May 21 below.
Online Contest: Def Leppard At Citizens Business Bank ArenaEnter to win a pair of tickets to see Def Leppard at Citizens Business Bank Arena on June 14.
Online Contest: Harlem Globetrotters L.A. Games VoucherEnter to win a voucher good for a pair of tickets to one of the Harlem Globetrotters’ upcoming Los Angeles area games.
Online Contest: ‘Monster Truck’ Regal Cinemas Movie PassesEnter to win a four pack of tickets to see Monster Trucks, starring Lucas Till, in theaters now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

