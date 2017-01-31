Latest Updates

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sir Patrick Stewart Will Voice Poop Emoji In 'The Emoji Movie'He’s gone from number one to number two after he agreed to play poop!
Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.
Madonna: Trump is 'As Low As We Can Go'"We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," Madonna said.
Petition Created For Statue Honoring INXS' Michael HutchenceA petition has been formed to honor the late lead singer of rock band, INXS.
Winners List For The People’s Choice AwardsEllen DeGeneres became the most decorated artist in the 47-year history of the awards, winning three more for a lifetime total of 20.
‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Faces Criticism Following Video ReleaseThe organization is investigating whether a frightened dog was forced into churning water.

Lisa Loves Showbiz: People Boycott 'A Dog's Purpose' After Video Of Terrified German Shepherd SurfacesYou can even hear one of the guys off screen say “Just gotta throw him in.”
Lisa Loves Showbiz: 'This Is Us' Renewed For Two More Seasons And 'Will and Grace' Reboot AnnouncedThe 10 episode comedy will bring back the original cast, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moves ForwardThe music from the film 'This is It' and a reissue of 'Bad' are the subjects of the suit.
Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits to Stealing Nearly $5 MillionSchwartz admitted to stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014.
Download Ringo Starr's Latest Peace Song for Free“Time has come for everyone/To lay down all your guns/And let the light of love shine on and on,” Starr sings.
Bruce Springsteen Bids Obama Farewell with White House ConcertSpringsteen, who was awarded by Obama last year with a presidential metal of freedom, was joined by his wife Patti Scialfa.

Online Contest: Zac Brown Band At The Hollywood BowlEnter to win a pair of tickets to see the Zac Brown Band at the Hollywood Bowl on October 28.
Online Contest: ‘JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK NOW’ On Digital HDEnter to win a Digital HD Code of JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK and be in the running for the grand prize of a $100 gift card!
Online Contest: Grand National Roadster Show At Fairplex PomonaEnter to win a pair of tickets to the Grand National Roadster Show, coming to the Fairplex Pomona January 27-29.
Online Contest: Roger Waters At STAPLES CenterEnter to win your pair of tickets to see Roger Waters – Us + Them at STAPLES Center on June 21.
Online Contest: Gabriel Iglesias At Pacific AmphitheatreEnter to win a pair of tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias at the Pacific Amphitheatre on July 14 and admission to the OC Fair.
Flight 101: U2 in Vancouver, CanadaListen to get your name on the Flight 101 standby list!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

