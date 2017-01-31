Latest Updates

Flight 101: U2 in Vancouver, CanadaListen to get your name on the Flight 101 standby list!
Five Unusual Facts You Should Know About Friday The 13thIt’s said to be the unluckiest day of the year, and when Friday The 13th strikes, many take extra caution on this day.
Weekend Events To Honor Legacy Of Martin Luther King Jr.Slain civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered this weekend with a variety of celebrations.
Chewbacca Actor Helps Star Wars Fan Get Lifesaving Lung TransplantKathlyn Chassey says she owes her life to Peter Mayhew, who plays Chewbacca.
LISTEN: Zoe Saldana Talks 'Live By Night' With Gary And LisaThe gang talked to the star about her nude scene with Ben Affleck and her home life with Marco Perego and young children.
Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mariah Carey Finally Weighs In On New Year's Debacle“They foiled me.”

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sky Arts Decides Not To Air Michael Jackson Episode Following Family Outrage"We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense."

The Rolling Stones' Ed Sullivan Clash, 50 Years LaterThe lyrics to "Let's Spend the Night Together" were apparently a bit too racy in 1967.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Unite for Duets Album"We've always written well together," McVie said about Buckingham.
David Bowie's 'Low': His Masterpiece Turns 40"Low" wasn't a huge hit, but it was one of his most influential albums.
Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon Spoof the KinksThe Kinks' "Lola" is a very simple song to sing if you know how to spell. If you don't, it's a very difficult song to sing.
David Crosby Roasts the U.S. Congress in New Song 'Capitol'“They come for the power, for the power they stay,” he sings. “They’ll do anything to keep it that way.”

Online Contest: Grand National Roadster Show At Fairplex PomonaEnter to win a pair of tickets to the Grand National Roadster Show, coming to the Fairplex Pomona January 27-29.
Online Contest: Roger Waters At STAPLES CenterEnter to win your pair of tickets to see Roger Waters – Us + Them at STAPLES Center on June 21.
Online Contest: Gabriel Iglesias At Pacific AmphitheatreEnter to win a pair of tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias at the Pacific Amphitheatre on July 14 and admission to the OC Fair.
Online Contest: Genesis Open TicketsEnter to win a pair of tickets to the Genesis Open, coming to the Riviera Country Club February 13-18.
Flight 101: Billy Idol in Las VegasListen to get your name on the Flight 101 standby list!

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

